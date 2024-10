The new tactical approach has placed more responsibility on Vlahovic to deliver consistently, as the team looks to him to lead the line and capitalise on scoring opportunities. Like any top striker, the number of chances created for him will significantly impact his goal tally. Juventus has a talented array of attacking players who operate just behind Vlahovic, and their primary task is to provide him with the necessary service to convert chances into goals.

Moggi, speaking about the roles of Yildiz and Gonzalez, highlighted their importance in supporting Vlahovic’s goal-scoring efforts. In an interview with Tuttojuve, he noted, “This team was born for a cycle, and we have to wait to get back to being the best. Now we’re waiting for some new additions. Yildiz is another very good player. With the Turk and Nico, you have to put balls in the middle for Dusan’s head, as well as aiming at the opponent.” This statement underlines the idea that the duo’s delivery and playmaking skills are essential for supplying Vlahovic with high-quality scoring opportunities.

While Vlahovic has shown fine form this season, adapting quickly to the new system and building strong chemistry with teammates like Yildiz and Gonzalez will be vital for his continued success. The combination of their creativity and Vlahovic’s finishing ability could prove to be a key factor in Juventus’s pursuit of their goals this season. If Yildiz and Gonzalez can consistently create chances, it will not only boost Vlahovic’s goal tally but also strengthen the team’s overall attacking threat.