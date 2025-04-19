Several reports indicate that Juventus may appoint Antonio Conte as their manager at the conclusion of the current season, despite his present role at Napoli.

Conte, a figure deeply rooted in Juventus’ history both as a player and a coach, is among the club’s notable former servants who could potentially make a return. The Bianconeri were presented with an opportunity to reappoint him during the summer, but they instead opted to appoint Thiago Motta as their head coach.

Since then, Motta has been dismissed, while Conte has enjoyed greater success at Napoli, performing significantly better than the individual Juventus originally selected. At present, Igor Tudor is in charge on an interim basis, managing the team until the season’s end, when the club is expected to make a definitive decision regarding the managerial position.

Conte with Motta

There is speculation among supporters and neutral observers that Tudor will not retain his role beyond this term and may be replaced by Conte. However, this perspective is not universally held. Former Juventus executive Luciano Moggi has expressed scepticism about such a scenario materialising and believes the club has missed the opportunity to secure Conte’s return.

As cited by Tuttojuve, Moggi stated:

“I think Conte could stay at Napoli because he has the chance to win the Scudetto. Maybe with Conte, Juventus would be in a much better position than they are now; they certainly wouldn’t have drawn as many times as Thiago Motta. There was a chance to sign him when they chose Thiago Motta. I don’t know why they didn’t sign him, but now… Conte at Juventus is a finished story.”

This reflects a prevailing sentiment among some observers that Conte would have been the ideal managerial choice for Juventus this season. The decision not to appoint him may, in hindsight, be viewed as a significant missed opportunity for the club.