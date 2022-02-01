Moggi expects Torino defender to end up at Juventus

Despite the fact that the January transfer session ended less than 24 hours ago, the attention is already turning into the summer transfer market.

That is because Mercato never truly closes.

Juventus were the stars of the winter session, landing two major coups in Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria.

And that wasn’t all. Federico Cherubini and company completed the signing of Federico Gatti, a young defender who is taking the Serie B by storm.

The 23-year-old will remain on loan at Frosinone until the end of the campaign, before joining Max Allegri’s squad in the summer.

Prior to signing for Juventus, some expected Torino to land the services of Gatti.

The Granata are set to sell their star defender Bremer at the end of the campaign while hoping that a major bidding war ensue between a host of European clubs.

So could Gatti’s signing be somehow linked to Bremer’s transfer?

Former Juventus director Luciano Moggi didn’t explicitly say so, but perhaps he alluded to some sort of an exchange he could take place in the summer between the two crosstown rivals.

“I believe that Juventus, with Federico Gatti, have made a great shot, but in perspective,” the former director told 7 Gold via ilBianconero.

“At the moment it is to be considered in evolution, it still has to grow. In the end, I believe that Bremer will sign for Juventus.”

The Brazilian defender has been one of the best center backs in Serie A since the start of the campaign.