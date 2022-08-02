Moggi explains how Juventus snatched Bremer from under Inter’s nose

Despite losing the services of Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus fans were thrilled when the club managed to dramatically overtake Inter in the race for Gleison Bremer.

Since February, the Nerazzurri had apparently reached an agreement in principle with the player and his entourage regarding a summer switch. However, Giuseppe Marotta and company couldn’t satisfy the demands of Torino, who then opened talks with their crosstown rivals.

Former Juventus sporting director Luciano Moggi explains the reasons behind the unexpected twist that led the Brazilian defender towards the Allianz Stadium.

The 85-year-old believes the financial shambles that are haunting Italian football had large effects on the whole operation, while he praised Torino president Urbano Cairo for his cautious but shrewd approach.

“A credible character was needed in command at Torino and the arrival of Cairo had the merit of reassuring the fans who, however, expected miracles from him,” he wrote in his column for Libero via TuttoJuve.

“Cairo has put a brake on costs to avoid ending up in court. And the sale of Bremer contains the explanation of what we are saying.”

Moggi believes that Juventus were able to afford Bremer thanks to de Ligt’s sale, while Inter couldn’t offload Milan Skriniar to finance their market.

“The player was sold to Juve and not to Inter because the Bianconeri self-financed the operation by selling de Ligt, while Inter, having failed to sell Skriniar, had to withdraw despite having an agreement with the player for months.”