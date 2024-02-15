After Juventus’ recent loss to Udinese, it has become crucial for the Bianconeri to redefine their season’s objectives. Max Allegri’s team had aspired to outperform Inter Milan and clinch the Serie A title, but that now appears challenging.

Juve currently trails significantly behind Inter in the title race, making it a formidable task to emerge as the champions of Italy unless there is a substantial decline by the Nerazzurri.

However, Juventus remains in contention for the Italian Cup, presenting an opportunity to salvage silverware this season. Additionally, securing a place inside the top four in Serie A would guarantee their much-needed return to the Champions League. The team will likely shift its focus towards achieving success in these competitions following the setback in the league title race.

After the loss to Udinese, Moggi discussed their season and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Regardless of how it went against Udinese, Juventus’ objectives are to gain qualification for the next Champions League League and the victory of the Italian Cup.

“If they succeed, it can be safely said that the Bianconeri will have done more than they were entitled to. Inter will win the Scudetto and the demonstration was given in the match against Roma, in which they annihilated the opponent of the day.”

Juve FC Says

We cannot give up now because we expected to be the champions of Italy and are far behind in the race.

Finishing inside the top four and winning the Coppa Italia will still count as a successful end to the season for us.