Juventus fans have been vocal in their desire for Alessandro Del Piero to return to the club and be added to the leadership group. The previous board of directors included Pavel Nedved, a beloved former player during his time with the Bianconeri. Fans had high hopes for the inclusion of another ex-player on the current board, and Del Piero has been a favoured candidate for such a role.

However, it appears that Del Piero has been overlooked repeatedly, and former Juventus president Luciano Moggi has offered an explanation as to why he might not be considered suitable for the position.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Based on the experience of the past with Del Piero, I say that managerial roles are best carried out by professionals. Managing a sports club is now like managing a large company, where there are financial statements, books are brought to court, etc.”

Juve FC Says

Del Piero is a very popular figure in our recent history, but we are in a challenging phase and should not make appointments based on sentiments.

Instead, we should make them based on capacity and the ex-striker is clearly not experienced enough to be an executive of ours at the moment.

We trust the owners to install experienced individuals into the right positions and make us the top club in the land again.