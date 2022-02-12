Moggi explains why Juventus are the favorites to win against Atalanta

This Sunday, Atalanta and Juventus will clash heads at the Gewiss Stadium for a crucial battle in the race for the Champions League.

While Inter, Milan and Napoli and embroiled in a battle for the Scudetto title, the Bianconeri and the Orobici are both aiming for the fourth spot in the Serie A standings.

The Old Lady currently occupies the key spot with two points ahead of La Dea, but the latter has a match in hand.

This explains why the next clash will be a massive one – even if another 13 rounds remain until the end of the campaign.

Former Juventus sporting director Luciano Moggi believes that Max Allegri’s men will have the upper hand thanks to their recent positive run.

On the other hand, Atalanta are coming from two defeats between the league and the Coppa Italia as well as losing some of their key men.

“It’s the clash that will probably make it clear who will be able to earn the fourth spot and qualify for the Champions League,” said the 80-year-old in an interview with Libero via ilBianconero.

“Given the recent results, Juventus seem to be the favorites, coming from two victories – one in the league against Verona, and one in the Italian Cup at the expense of Sassuolo.

“On the other hand, Atalanta lost at home to Cagliari in the league they were eliminated by Fiorentina in the cup.

“Also in favor of Juve is the self-esteem surrounding the environment following the purchase of Vlahovic and Zakaria, while Atalanta are feeling some discouragement due to the injury of Zapata, the loss of Ilicic and the sale of Gosens. I see the Bianconeri as favorites.”