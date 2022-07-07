While Juventus could be ready to bid Matthijs de Ligt farewell, Federico Cherubini and company are searching the market for a replacement.

The Bianconeri have already lost the services of legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini, which left them with a depleted backline.

Therefore, the club needs to sign a top quality center back who can make up for the significant departures.

When it comes to elite Serie A defenders, they don’t come bigger than Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese has been a stalwart at Napoli since 2014, but his contract expires next year, and he could be looking to embark on a new adventure this summer.

While the Partenopei would loathe to sell their top star to their northern rivals, Luciano Moggi explains why the deal may go through after all.

The former sporting director knows the atmosphere within the two clubs, having worked for both Napoli and Juventus during his heyday.

“I don’t think the meeting (between Juventus and Koulibaly’s agent) can be decisive,” said the 84-year-old in an interview with Radio Bianconera via JuventusNews24.

“Napoli will still attempt a lunge with the player hoping that he’ll sign the contract extension, but if he doesn’t, I think it’s impossible that De Laurentiis would let him leave for free next year. So Juventus would be the best alternative for the Senegalese.”

The banned director was asked if the defender could refuse Juventus out of loyalty for Napoli supporters.

“These are only suppositions that fans make, but the reality is quite different. Club icons like Totti and Del Piero no longer exist in modern football.

“So I believe that if Koulibaly doesn’t sing a contract extension with Napoli, he would have no qualms about joining Juventus.”