When Giorgio Chiellini left the club in 2022, he left behind one of the greatest legacies in the history of Juventus.

For 17 years, the legendary captain was a staunch servant to the cause, giving blood, sweat and tears without ever sparking controversy.

The defender remains active at the age of 39. Last season, he won the MLS Trophy with Los Angeles FC at the first time of asking.

He’s now hoping to guide his team towards a second title in a row in what could be his final campaign before he calls it a day.

In a recent interview, the former Italy captain looks back on his early days on the pitch, explaining how Juventus poached him from Livorno.

The Euro 2020 hero tells how he found the club’s famous managerial trio of Luciano Moggi, Antonio Giraudo and Roberto Bettega standing in front of his hotel.

“Playing for Juventus was hard but at the same time great,” said Chiellini in his interview with Classic Football Shirts via JuventusNews24.

“I remember that at the beginning, I didn’t know which team had bought me. The president of Livorno told me to go to Milan because I had been sold.

“He told me that I would be sold to one of the biggest teams in the top flight. One day I opened the hotel door and there were Moggi, Bettega and Giraudo.

“I was shocked. I did not expect them at all. I didn’t know it, and so I started my adventure at Juventus, where I remained for 17 years and played more than 500 matches.”