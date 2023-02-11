Moggi gives his prediction on whether Juventus will be relegated

Former Juventus executive Luciano Moggi has discussed the possible punishment the Bianconeri can expect from the investigation into their finances.

More troubles seem to be on the horizon for the Bianconeri after they were docked 15 points for their use of capital gains.

The investigation around them paying their players under the table is yet to be concluded and the Bianconeri could suffer more punishment.

Some pundits and fans have speculated that it could even lead to them being relegated from Serie A again, but Moggi believes that is unlikely, even though he admits he is not sure what will happen.

The ex-administrator said via Calciomercato: “I don’t think Juventus will go back, but I can’t say for sure because I don’t have the cards”.

Juve FC Says

This is such a tough time for us as a club and fans will be bothered about what will happen if we continue to be investigated.

However, the prosecutors must do their job, and it is the club’s responsibility to do the right thing as they claim.

Hopefully, on appeal, the 15-point deduction will be reversed and the ongoing investigation will yield nothing new.

For now, the players must focus more on winning points for the club and ensure we do not get relegated.