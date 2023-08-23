Andrea Cambiaso showcased a strong performance in Juventus’ season opener against Udinese, highlighting the wisdom of his loan move to Bologna last season.

Upon joining Juventus as one of the nation’s highly regarded talents, the decision was made to loan Cambiaso out immediately, recognising the challenges he might have faced in securing playing time within the Juve setup.

With his return from the loan spell at Bologna, Juventus is now poised to harness his skills, aiming to ensure his readiness to excel when he takes the field. Luciano Moggi has expressed his positive impressions based on Cambiaso’s recent displays, hinting at his promising potential within the squad.