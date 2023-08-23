Andrea Cambiaso showcased a strong performance in Juventus’ season opener against Udinese, highlighting the wisdom of his loan move to Bologna last season.

Upon joining Juventus as one of the nation’s highly regarded talents, the decision was made to loan Cambiaso out immediately, recognising the challenges he might have faced in securing playing time within the Juve setup.

With his return from the loan spell at Bologna, Juventus is now poised to harness his skills, aiming to ensure his readiness to excel when he takes the field. Luciano Moggi has expressed his positive impressions based on Cambiaso’s recent displays, hinting at his promising potential within the squad.

The former Juve general manager said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He manages to give a different dynamism to midfield, he knows how to attack the opponent and knows where to put the ball, despite his age, he has shown that he can be decisive, but I don’t agree with those who argue that Juve shouldn’t have loaned him last year, I think the break-in at Bologna was useful.”

Juve FC Says

Cambiaso did well in the game against Udinese and is one player we can trust to deliver on this team.

He knows what it means to be at a big club and we expect him to perform well for us as long as he gets the chance to play. 