The former Juve general manager said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“He manages to give a different dynamism to midfield, he knows how to attack the opponent and knows where to put the ball, despite his age, he has shown that he can be decisive, but I don’t agree with those who argue that Juve shouldn’t have loaned him last year, I think the break-in at Bologna was useful.”
Juve FC Says
Cambiaso did well in the game against Udinese and is one player we can trust to deliver on this team.
He knows what it means to be at a big club and we expect him to perform well for us as long as he gets the chance to play.
No Comments