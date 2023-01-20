Moggi insists the current Juventus team lacks competitiveness

Luciano Moggi has been very outspoken in recent months and has now commented on Juventus’ form this term.

The Bianconeri have had an inconsistent season, but they have mostly been in fine form in recent weeks.

They have nine domestic wins from their last ten games after beating Monza in the Italian Cup last night.

Juve has had a strong team in the past under Max Allegri, but his second coming has been underwhelming and Moggi believes the current team is simply not that good.

He said via Calciomercato:

“The team! Today’s Juventus is not competitive. In Cremona they struggled enormously against a team that has never won in the league, but which took two posts and saw two goals disallowed. And for to win it took a free-kick from Milik, with time expired. But the match against Udinese, won in the 86th minute, was also indicative: Juventus have no game.”

Juve FC Says

We have struggled to get a solid performance from the boys for much of this term, but it does not mean the team is in terrible shape.

Winning nine of the last ten domestic matches proves we are on the right track and the defeat against Napoli is probably just a one-off.

The Partenopei are doing well, but we will bounce back and get very close to the top of the standings again before this term finishes.