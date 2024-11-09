Former Juventus executive Luciano Moggi has shared his perspective on the upcoming Turin derby, discussing the challenges that both Juventus and Torino have been facing this season. Both teams began the campaign with promising form, but recent weeks have seen them struggle to achieve consistent results. Juventus now finds itself outside the top four in Serie A, hampered by a lack of decisive wins, while Torino’s struggles have led to four losses in their last five league matches, casting a shadow over their season’s prospects.

Despite these setbacks, Juventus is widely considered the favorite heading into the derby. Moggi, however, has identified a common problem that both teams are currently experiencing: difficulties in scoring goals. He believes this is a crucial issue that each side must address if they are to gain any real traction in the league. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Moggi commented, “Both Torino and Juve are struggling to score goals. I saw the Granata against Fiorentina; they didn’t deserve to lose or even win, and Juve aren’t shining, but they’re the favourites.”

Juventus has managed three draws in their last five league outings, with their main struggle being an inability to capitalise on goal-scoring opportunities. This ongoing issue has been a source of frustration, as the team is well aware that their success depends heavily on breaking through this dry spell in front of goal. Meanwhile, Torino’s goal-scoring difficulties were evident in their recent match against Fiorentina. Moggi noted that Torino did not necessarily deserve to lose or win that game, emphasizing the inconsistency in finishing that has plagued both clubs.

As Moggi pointed out, a win in this fixture is essential for Juventus if they hope to keep pace with the top clubs in Serie A. While Juventus remains the more dominant team historically and on paper, they will need to deliver a strong performance to secure the three points. Moggi’s comments also underscore the significance of finding scoring consistency—not just for winning the derby but also for achieving Juventus’s long-term goals of competing for titles and solidifying their position within the league. Without an improvement in this area, Juventus’s aspirations for silverware and a return to the upper ranks of Italian football will remain challenging.