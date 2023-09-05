Luciano Moggi appears to be critical of Juventus’ performance in their 2-0 victory against Empoli over the weekend. He seems to believe that the result was not satisfactory, especially considering that Empoli has had a poor start to the season, being winless and scoreless in their first three league matches.

Expectations were high for Juventus to demonstrate their superiority with a convincing win against Empoli, given the difference in stature between the two clubs. However, the fact that the Bianconeri won by only two goals and didn’t dominate their opponents as thoroughly as their fans might have hoped seems to have disappointed Moggi and possibly other Juventus supporters as well.

After the match, Moggi said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Against a modest Empoli, last in the table and with zero goals scored, a not-very sparkling Juventus wins and moves into third place behind the Milanese with full points. If the Juventus team is able to take advantage of the advantage of not having midweek cup matches, it could even place itself in the Champions League zone.”

Juve FC Says

We expected the boys to hammer Empoli because of how poorly they had been and avenge our huge loss against them last season.

However, our players did not meet expectations and we will face Lazio with a smaller expectation from the boys.

We believe they can win, but that match would be harder than the game against the Blues.