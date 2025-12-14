Former Juventus sporting director Luciano Moggi didn’t mince his words when discussing the actions of the club’s majority owner, John Elkann.

In recent hours, there have been some major developments on the ownership front, as the club’s minority owners (circa 12%), Tether, presented an official bid to buy EXOR’s majority share (65.4%).

However, the Dutch holding company swiftly turned down the offer, with Elkann reiterating that he and his family aren’t willing to relinquish their hold on the club the Agnelli family has controlled for the last 102 years.

Luciano Moggi insists John Elkann will sell Juventus

Despite Elkann’s public declaration, Moggi believes that the Italian businessman would be willing to sell for the right offer.

John Elkann (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images)

The 88-year-old insists that supporting the club financially means little, as Elkann never truly showed any affection towards the black-and-white club.

“He’ll sell Juventus too, everyone’s saying so, not just Repubblica and La Stampa, not just Iveco,” said Moggi during his appearance on Il Foglio via IlBianconero.

“Elkann has never shown any real involvement in Juventus. He financed it, that’s true. He increased capital; he put in the money when it was needed.

“But a football club doesn’t live on capital alone. It lives on expertise, vision, and presence. And when these things are missing, money becomes a crutch, not a plan.”

Moggi believes letting Giuseppe Marotta leave was a massive mistake for Juventus

Moggi also lambasted Elkann for his decision to part ways with Giuseppe Marotta, the man who architected the team that went on to dominate Italian football for nine years.

The former general director left Juventus in 2018, only to join Inter a few months later. He currently serves as the Nerazzurri’s president and CEO.

“Juve wasn’t born to compete; it was born to win. Incredibly, they let Marotta go. And it’s shocking that Fiat abandoned Turin, even before the club. Juventus counts, of course. But Fiat was a system.

“Juventus ended up in mediocrity because it doesn’t have a club up to the task. If you hire a director and fire him after two years, it means you were wrong to hire him or not to support him. One of the two. But either way, you were wrong.

“Who are the Juventus directors? They’re all French now, I don’t even know them. I know there was one who used to be in charge of tennis. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry!”