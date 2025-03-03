Former Juventus sporting director Luciano Moggi is not a fan of the club’s current head coach Thiago Motta, to put it mildly.

The 42-year-old was brought in to steer the club back in the right direction following three disappointing seasons under Max Allegri, but the results haven’t exactly improved, nor the performances. In fact, stats show the Bianconeri garnered more points last season with the Livorno native in charge.

Therefore, Moggi is certain Juventus would have achieved more had Motta’s predecessor been still around, while blaming the Italian Brazilian for the catastrophic Coppa Italia elimination at the hands of Empoli.

“Allegri would have won more games than Thiago Motta,” said the 87-year-old in his interview with Tuttosport via IlBianconero.

“Juve are also suffering from their opponents. The problem is more the coach than the team. In the game against Empoli, if the team goes on the field while limping, then it is the coach’s fault.

“Thiago Motta did not understand that in that game he had to send an angry team on the field, not a limping one.”

Motta also returned to the contradicting comments of Motta and Manuel Locatelli following the Champions League elimination in Eindhoven, saying he wouldn’t have shown the manager any mercy on that occasion.

“When a team is eliminated from the Champions League and a player says we did everything wrong and then the coach arrives and says he would do it all again, well, I would have sent the coach home. The main precariousness of Juve is the coach.”

Finally, the banned director insists Juventus have the right project, but is led by the wrong manager.

“It’s not the project that went badly, but the coach. We have pieces of evidence, like Koopmeiners, who was phenomenal at Atalanta but is now a dud. There is something wrong.’