Former Juventus sporting director Luciano Moggi weighed in on the club’s transfer plans ahead of the January transfer session, while discussing the future of Dusan Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri completely revamped their squad in the summer, making nine new signings, including high-profile stars like Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Nico Gonzalez. Nevertheless, the team has yet to gel under the guidance of Thiago Motta, while the major injury crisis hasn’t helped their case.

Therefore, the club finds itself sixth in the Serie A standings, trailing behind Atalanta, Napoli, Inter and even Fiorentina and Lazio.

Although Juventus have yet to taste defeat in the league this season, they have settled for a whopping 10 draws in the first 16 rounds of the season, setting unprecedented figures.

Nevertheless, Moggi urges patience from the supporters, as he believes the team still lacks the required experience to compete for the biggest honors.

“Juve is a new team. We will need another year of patience,” said the 87-year-old in his interview with TuttoMercatoWeb.

“For me, the team is not competitive yet. Ten draws are too many. They have youth but they need experience. Having leaders is very important.”

On another note, the banned-for-life director rules out Vlahovic’s departure. He believes the striker and the club are tied to one another due to his lucrative contract, whether they like it or not. The Serbian is, after all, the highest earner in Serie A, with a net salary worth €12 million.

“His departure is not on the table. Vlahovic will stay at Juventus, also by virtue of his massive contract.”

Finally, Moggi expects the club to sign a defender in January, while the arrival of a new striker will largely hinge on the opportunities.

“Juventus will definitely sign a defender. Then in the market, there are also possibilities. If a striker were to arrive, given that Milik still has some for a while, it wouldn’t be a bad addition.”