After signing Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba and Gleison Bremer in July, Juventus are now preparing for a second market assault which should capture another two or three newcomers.

Following Pogba’s injury, the Bianconeri became increasingly likely to sign another midfielder. Perhaps the management was always planning on pairing the Frenchman with a new deep-lying playmaker, and Leandro Paredes is the most concrete option at the moment, as the Argentine could be on his way out of Paris Saint Germain.

Moreover, Juventus need to bolster the attack with a striker who can take some of the burden off the shoulders of Dusan Vlahovic and a left winger who deputizes for Federico Chiesa while he continues his recovery path.

Therefore, Alvaro Morata’s return remains on the card, while Filip Kostic is the favorite for the left flank.

For his part, former Juventus director Luciano Moggi offered some updates regarding the club’s pursuit of the three players.

The 85-year-old believes that Paredes and Morata are priorities ahead of Kostic. While he expects the Argentine to eventually sign for the Old Lady, he remains coy on the Spaniard’s future.

“Kostic? Juve’s priorities at the moment are Paredes and Morata,” he told Calciomercato.it via JuventusNews24.

“Paredes will surely arrive to Juventus. As for Morata, we can only hope so.”