Moggi praises Juve’s transfer window but highlights the missing piece

After pulling off some masterstrokes on the final days of January, fans and observers alike have been praising the Juventus management for their spectacular transfer session.

The Bianconeri sealed the signings of Dusan Vlahovic, Denis Zakaria and Federico Gatti, but the latter will remain on loan at Frosinone until the end of the current campaign.

On the other hand, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur were reunited with Fabio Paratici at Tottenham Hotspur, while Aaron Ramsey joined Glasgow Rangers on loan.

Former Juventus sporting director Luciano Moggi agreed with the general opinion on the matter, believing that the hierarchy did a solid job in January.

However, the Italian still had some notes concerning the midfield. For a start, he would have sacrificed another player rather than letting Bentancur leave.

Moreover, he believes that the Bianconeri still need a particular type of midfielder despite the arrival of Zakaria.

“Zakaria is a good player who does not completely modify Juventus’ midfield, but will offer a slightly better contribution than others.” said Moggi in an interview with Radio Bianconera via JuventusNews24.

“For instant, if the 70 millions spent on Vlahović had not been recovered, I would have given Rabiot away, rather than Bentancur. However, the needs dictated this operation.

“I think Juventus have done very well and the results will come in the end.

“The Swiss (Zakaria) might not be an extraordinary player who will save his homeland, but he is a player who gives movement, continuity and a competitive spirit and, therefore, he can be useful.

“However, Juventus need a player who is similar to Andrea Pirlo.”