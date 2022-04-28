Moggi responds to Ancelotti over his Calciopoli comments about Juventus

Former Juventus supremo, Luciano Moggi has replied to Carlo Ancelotti after the Real Madrid manager claimed Italian football needed to be cleaned up following the Calciopoli scandal of 2006

Juventus were found guilty of influencing the choice of referees and they were punished with demotion to Serie B.

It was one of the lowest points of Juventus’ existence as a club and Ancelotti said recently via Tutto Sport that Italian football needed to be cleansed.

However, Moggi fired back at the manager and claimed he benefited from the Bianconeri at the time.

He writes via Tuttomercatoweb: “Dear Carlo, your statements have made you think that you have forgotten your experience as a coach in that Juve that you are denouncing now, without realizing that you are denouncing yourself because if that football was dirty you were part of it and enjoyed it when it won because it made you grow as a coach.”

Juve FC Says

Moggi has spent much of his life trying to defend the club in that period, and he has maintained that it did nothing wrong.

However, like many people, Ancelotti has an opinion on what happened and he is permitted to discuss it.

It doesn’t change the fact that Calciopoli happened and Juventus has returned as a much stronger club.