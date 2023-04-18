Moggi reveals Berlusconi tipped him off over potential wiretapping

Former Juventus executive Luciano Moggi recently commented on the Calciopoli crisis and revealed he was tipped off about a potential wiretap by former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi before the results of the investigations were out.

Moggi was the face of Juventus in the case, which saw the Bianconeri get relegated to Serie B and stripped of some league titles.

The black and whites are in legal trouble again, which has brought about talks about the Calciopoli scandal and there are fears they could suffer a severe punishment like in 2006.

However, the club maintained its innocence and Moggi hopes it does not happen. He recalled some parts of the Calciopoli scandal and revealed via Calciomercato:

“I met Berlusconi and he said to me: look there are interceptions but there is nothing criminal … so the problem does not arise”.

Juve FC Says

The Calciopoli was a dark period in our history; it is one time we do not want to remember, nor do we want a reoccurrence of that again.

Hopefully, the current legal battles will not be as big as that scandal, regardless of the investigation’s outcome.

It is very important that our current players stay focused on the task at hand and win as many matches as possible.