Moggi reveals how he would have reacted to the Salernitana game

Former Juventus director, Luciano Moggi, says he would have appealed for the Bianconeri match against Salernitana to be replayed if he was still the club’s leader.

The Bianconeri drew that game 2-2, but they should have won it 3-2 after Arkadiusz Milik scored what was a clean winner, but they incorrectly disallowed it off for offside.

Salerno played a good game and deserved the point, but Juve worked so hard in the last few minutes of the match before getting what should have been the winning goal.

The referee went to the pitch-side monitor, but it did not show a Salernitana player that kept Leonardo Bonucci onside.

However, after the game, new video evidence showed it, but no one was held responsible for the error.

Moggi said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I certainly would’ve lodged an appeal to get the game replayed if I was still a director at Juventus.

“It is unthinkable that a goal can be disallowed despite missing the footage that was necessary to evaluate the position.

“After that, incredibly neither Luca Banti not Matteo Marcenaro were suspended.”

Juve FC Says

Asking for that game to be replayed is a good way to respond to such a setback, but it does not guarantee we would win.

Juve should easily beat a team like Salerno without needing a late goal, so our focus should be more on killing off smaller teams earlier in our matches.