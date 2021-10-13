Moggi rules out Donnarumma to Juventus and credits himself for Raiola’s rise

Alongside Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola is recognized as one of the biggest agents in football, with a host of stars amongst his ever-growing roster.

The Italo-Dutchman currently represents the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Gianluigi Donnarumma and several other top class players.

The super-agent had clashed with numerous football clubs during various negotiations, but he shares an amicable relationship with Juventus.

Raiola used to represent Pavel Nedved during his playing days, and the Czech legend now acts as the Bianconeri’s vice-president.

Moreover, former Juventus director, Luciano Moggi, claims that he had a major hand in launching the agent’s career, as he took him under his wing back in his heydays.

“They called Raiola the” pizzaiolo”, he was born under my watch. I saw that he was cunning enough to enter the football field, and he became one of the best agents in the world. He has an excellent character. With Mino I built the Juventus of 2005/2006, an unbeatable team,” said Moggi in an interview with I Tirapietre via JuveNews. “I even sent him to get me Emerson from Roma although he wasn’t the player’s agent. If a club knows how to use him, he can vital for their success. At that moment Mino Raiola was born, and I am the advocate of that birth.”