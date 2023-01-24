Moggi says injustice cannot kill Juventus

Former Juventus president Luciano Moggi insists the Bianconeri can survive injustice after it was docked 15 league points for capital gains violations.

Juve has been under investigation on several fronts recently and the Bianconeri were docked the points after their capital gains case was reopened.

Max Allegri’s men remain one side to beat in the league this season, but the points deduction means a top-four finish will make the players heroes.

They could even be handed more punishment for paying their players under the table during the covid-19 outbreak in 2020.

Reacting to the deduction, Moggi said after Juventus drew 3-3 with Atalanta via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve, focused on pride, also won the physical duels, pressing fiercely with one and even more players. Evidently the Neapolitan batosta and subsequently the corporate hardships made this team compact. The fact remains that for Atalanta the point may be important in terms of Champions qualification, while for Juve it may be the sign of those who never die despite the injustices that are perpetrated too often to their detriment.”

Juve is arguably the Italian club that has survived the most trouble and will certainly get out of this one alive.

The Bianconeri have struggled financially recently, but it remains a well-run club. If they appeal this deduction, there is a good chance it could change or be overturned.