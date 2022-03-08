Moggi
Club News

Moggi says Juve will make the top four because of this one big reason

March 8, 2022 - 11:45 am

Former Juventus supremo, Luciano Moggi insists the Bianconeri can make the top four this season because they are a result-making machine.

Juve has considerably improved in this new year, however, the Bianconeri still struggle to dominate opponents.

Their last game against Spezia ended in a 1-0 win for them, but the Bianconeri should have won that game by many more goals because they are the bigger of both clubs.

Winning matches will get Juve back inside the top four and it is a good thing that they still win games even when they are not playing very well.

Moggi watched them struggle against Spezia and says they will secure a return to Champions League football because even when they don’t play well, they still win.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “The fight to qualify for the Champions League instead sees Juve as the favorites who, despite playing badly, beat Spezia 1-0.”

Juve FC Says

Juve is hardly exciting to watch under Max Allegri, and they could make hard work of some matches you will expect them to win easily.

However, the Bianconeri remain an expert in getting the desired result, and this key attribute could help them win more trophies.

Avatar

1 Comment

    Reply Ringo March 8, 2022 at 2:49 pm

    Why would you even concern about being on 4th place ? Juve is supposedly a team built to top off serie A. Most of them earn 200k at least weekly.

