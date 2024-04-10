Former Juventus executive Luciano Moggi has weighed in on the current form of the team, asserting that their present standing in the league accurately reflects their quality.

In recent weeks, Juventus has encountered challenges and finds itself trailing behind both Inter Milan and AC Milan in the league standings, despite leading earlier in the season.

Moggi maintains that Juventus’ current position is a result of the team’s overall quality, suggesting that they are rightfully placed behind Inter Milan and AC Milan due to having an inferior squad compared to the two clubs.

While some fans may argue that Juventus’ previous stint at the top of the league indicates their strength and capability to contend for the title, Moggi disagrees. He believes that their current position is indicative of the true state of affairs at the club, suggesting that the demands for more from fans might not align with the team’s capabilities.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“They taught me that a coach’s fortunes derive from the team and the club builds this. Max was given a midfield that wasn’t up to Juve’s standards and lacked a leader capable of supporting the group in difficult moments. This is the genesis of the negative period, the Bianconeri collapsed when Inter began to fly. However, looking at the rankings, Allegri is right: third place is right for his team, considering the existing balance of power.”

Juve FC Says

It is sad to see our team struggling in the league, but we have done very little transfer business in recent times, so we should not expect too much from the players.