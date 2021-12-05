Moggi says Juventus is under the spotlight because they are a big club

Former Juventus general manager Luciano Moggi has commented on the current investigation into the club’s finances.

He was at the helm between 1994 and 2006 and suffered damage to his reputation because of the 2006 Calciopoli case.

Because of that, he knows what it means for the club to be under investigation, as is the case now.

Juve isn’t the only club being investigated, but the spotlight has been on the Bianconeri and Moggi says it is because they are a big organisation.

“The more important a company is, the more the spotlight is turned on it,” he says via Calciomercato.

However, he doesn’t think Juve can do anything wrong because they are publicly traded company and adds:

“I find it hard to think that a publicly-traded company can make capital gains and, as far as I know about the company.”

Juve FC Says

This case has caused fear among Juve fans who have already had to deal with the club’s horrific form in this campaign.

All the focus should be on improving the team’s on-field performance, but it is being shared with this controversy now.

Max Allegri’s men will face Genoa this evening, hopefully, they can earn a win.