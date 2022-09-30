Former Juventus supremo Luciano Moggi thinks they have not been training well, and the words of some of their former players might be true.

Dejan Kulusevski and Matthijs de Ligt have compared the level of intensity at Juventus to their current clubs after they left the Bianconeri.

None of them thinks Juventus’ training is as hard as Tottenham and Bayern Munich’s, respectively.

These comments were seen as ex-players shading their former employers after leaving.

However, Moggi thought about it and says there might be some truth in them after all.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“The team seems untrained, probably because the club initially gave more importance to a tour that is not coaching at all. The statements released by De Ligt first, Kulusevski and Zakaria later hide the truth.”

Juve FC Says

Max Allegri is one of the top managers in the world and he has won at least five league titles.

He won 5 consecutive crowns during his first spell as Juve’s boss, so he knows what it takes to groom a championship-winning team.

We need to trust him, but time is truly running out for him to prove his second coming as our manager is worth it.

If he loses the game against Bologna, the club would seriously think about sacking him.