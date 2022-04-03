Moggi says the pressure is on Inter Milan to beat Juventus

Former Juventus administrator, Luciano Moggi, claims the pressure will be on Inter Milan when they face the Bianconeri this evening.

Inter is above Juve by just a point as they struggle to retain the league title they won last season.

The Bianconeri started this season poorly, but they could be in a title race soon if they win the game and other clubs above them falter.

However, Max Allegri’s side remains hopeful they will finish this season inside the top four and there is some space between them and the clubs below now, so they don’t have to be under pressure for this fixture.

But Inter still wants to retain the league title and will be desperate for a win because their form in recent weeks has been poor.

Moggi said via Tuttojuve: “Inter could become competitive again, both mentally and for the Scudetto, only by winning and also making the recovery against Bologna their own. This is why this time it will be the Nerazzurri team that will play the game, while Juve will be able to implement the usual throw-in game that their supporters do not like but which brought the Bianconeri, thanks to 16 consecutive unbeaten days.”

We can play this game with limited pressure, knowing that we just need to get a result from it to remain in the top four.

But Inter wants to retain the league title, so this is a must-win game for them and they will be desperate to get the points, which could work in Juve’s favour.