Moggi sends a message to Juventus about their pursuit of Giuntoli

Juventus is keen to make Cristiano Giuntoli their next sporting director even though he has a year left on his contract at Napoli.

He has emerged as one of the sought-after executives in football after Napoli ended their decades-long quest to win another league title to be crowned Serie A champions in this campaign.

Juve has lost Federico Cherubini, who was banned for his role in the capital gains and needs to replace him.

The club had been hopeful they would get Giuntoli through the door before the end of this season so that he could help them negotiate contracts and sign new players.

However, former Juve executive Luciano Moggi has told them to forget about getting Giuntoli because Napoli will not allow him to move, and certainly not for Juventus.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“We are led to think that if Spalletti wants to leave Napoli, he will be forced to remain idle for a year to avoid competition from other clubs. And De Laurentiis will not let Giuntoli leave, especially since he is still bound by a one-year contract, and especially not in the direction of Juventus, which represents his historical enemy.”

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli is one of the finest executives around the continent now and Napoli knows they will struggle to replace him if he leaves them this summer.

We expect this objection and must wait for his contract to expire or get another person to fill that role.