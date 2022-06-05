Moggi slams Juventus as Dybala closes in on joining Inter Milan

Former Juventus director, Luciano Moggi, has reacted to reports that Paulo Dybala could be an Inter Milan player from next season.

Dybala is ending his time at Juve by the end of this month, and he can sign for a new club in the summer for free.

Juve and the attacker couldn’t find an agreement over a new deal, and he is now free to sign for whoever he wants.

Several clubs around Europe will jump at the chance to add the Argentinian to their squad, but it seems he might remain in Serie A where Inter Milan has a serious interest in him.

Reacting to that possibility, Moggi says in his day, players join Juve from other Italian sides and not the reverse.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato: “Then Inter would have made fire and flames so as not to give it to Juventus. He is not like us who send him Dybala. He does exactly the opposite and I think this is a bit counterproductive to remove the best from the team and send them to the direct opponent in the next championship. I was used to taking away the best players from Inter. Now we give it to him, and then it becomes a problem.”

Juve FC Says

Moggi has to understand that it is not the end of the world if we don’t keep Dybala because time moves on and a new era is needed at the Allianz.

Juve is still the club that signs the best players in Serie A, and Dybala is only leaving because he is no longer a part of our plans.