Former Juventus sporting director Luciano Moggi is far from impressed with the current squad, highlighting the lack of quality in the middle of the park.

The club revamped this department in the summer of 2024, but their two biggest signings failed to deliver the goods. Douglas Luiz spent a solitary injury-riddled campaign in Turin before returning to England through the gates of Nottingham Forest.

As for Teun Koopmeiners, he has only recently begun to find his feet at the Allianz Stadium, albeit in a surprising role at the back.

Luciano Moggi names Khephren Thuram as Juve’s finest midfielder

For his part, Moggi argued that Juventus only have one solid midfielder in their ranks, and his name is Khephren Thuram.

“Which department should Juventus bolster? You should ask the coach and the club. But in my opinion, it’s the midfield,” said the banned director in his interview with TuttoMercatoWeb via JuventusNews24.

“At the moment, there’s only one strong midfielder at the club: Thuram. And that’s not enough.”

Juventus CEO Damien Comolli apparently agrees with Moggi’s assessment, as the club considers bolstering the midfield as the main priority for 2026.

However, it remains to be seen if the club will spend on a new signing in January or hold out for the summer, when more prominent profiles will become available.

Moggi believes Luciano Spalletti isn’t enough for Juventus

Moggi also reserved some praise for Luciano Spalletti, considering him the right profile to restore Juve’s status among the elite.

However, he feels that a daunting task awaits the new manager, as he’s working with a technically-limited squad.

“Spalletti has a good impact. He has the attitude of a great coach. He should be credible in the eyes of these young players and improve their performance.

“However, the team isn’t very well-built, and improving performance isn’t enough to win trophies.”