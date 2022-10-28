moggi
Club News

Moggi slams Pogba for his decision to delay his surgery

October 28, 2022 - 8:30 pm

Former Juventus supremo Luciano Moggi has slammed Paul Pogba for delaying his surgical operation on his meniscus problem.

The Frenchman suffered the injury in pre-season and the club allowed him to choose his recovery method.

Instead of undergoing surgery immediately, the World Cup winner chose an alternative treatment method.

After a month, there was no improvement, he then agreed to undergo surgery to fix the problem.

He is back in partial training, but Moggi believes the decision to delay surgery is baffling and wrong because he could have been back playing if it was taken immediately.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He made a very serious error in assessing his meniscus injury. Now he is eager to recover. so as not to lose the World Cup. If he had had an operation immediately in Los Angeles, in July, he would have been back on the field for a while. But how can one think that conservative therapy can miraculously heal a damaged meniscus, moreover external? “

Juve FC Says

Pogba met with some specialists and his decision to use an alternative method must have been on advice from one of them.

Thankfully, he is back in training and means we could have him on our team after the World Cup, which will be good news, especially if he doesn’t go to the competition with France.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Paredes

Juventus summer signing unhappy with his current playing chances

October 28, 2022

Pogba and Chiesa are not close to a Juventus return

October 28, 2022
conte

Agnelli and Conte have repaired their relationship amidst rumours

October 28, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.