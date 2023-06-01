Moggi suggests the Agnelli family could sell Juventus soon

Former Juventus director Luciano Moggi has hinted the Agnelli family could sell Juventus in the next few years as the club comes out of a very tough period.

The Agnellis have owned Juve for around a century and have continued to bankroll the club to keep it one of the world’s biggest.

They have been in controversial circumstances in recent months, with the club being docked ten league points and forced to reach an agreement with FIGC to stop further deductions.

The Agnellis are one of the most supportive owners in the world and Juve fans will not want to see the club in the hands of another family.

The Bianconeri, however, have attracted negative press to the family recently and now Moggi hints there are doubts about their long-term ownership of the club.

He says via Calciomercato:

“How do I see Juve in 2-3 years? These are questions that magicians need to ask. I don’t know if Juventus will remain in the hands of the current owners or if the property will change, because a transfer may come out. I don’t like making predictions of this kind…”.

Juve FC Says

The Agnelli family have been one of the best owners of a football club in the world over the last few seasons and we are blessed to have them.

It would be sad to see them leave and we hope they do not consider selling up the organisation.