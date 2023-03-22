Moggi takes some credit for ex-Juventus players becoming great coaches

Luciano Moggi has discussed some of the players Juventus had when he worked at the club who have become top managers now.

He was one of the club’s leading figures before the Calciopoli scandal, which saw him get banned from footballing activities for life.

Moggi continues to serve his ban, but that has not stopped him from being outspoken and he rarely misses a chance to speak his mind.

The former administrator spoke about some current bosses who were formerly players of the black and whites under him and said via Tuttojuve: “Palladino? He was a player of mine and he is one who is worth. He is a strong coach. As it happens, many of the players who played with me have become among the best coaches: Deschamps, Zidane, Conte, Gasperini. They all grew up with me, evidently we taught him something good at Juventus. I at Juve had three coaches: Lippi and Capello, which were two symbols, and Ancelotti. Ancelotti was a little’ different from the other two.”

Juve FC Says

It is great that most of our former players have turned out to be good managers, but it almost has nothing to do with Moggi.

Many other players at the club during his time have failed at management and he will not discuss that.

But he is free to say what he thinks. The key thing is that we stay focused on the Juventus of now, caring less about the past and future.