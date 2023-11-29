Luciano Moggi expects Dusan Vlahovic to play a crucial role for Juventus in the second half of the season if he remains fit. The striker displayed improved form in the game against Inter Milan, and Moggi anticipates that Vlahovic will score plenty of goals for Juventus if he maintains this level of performance.

Considered Juventus’ most important striker, Vlahovic, alongside Federico Chiesa, is viewed as a starting striker when everyone is fit. While he may not have fully met expectations since joining the club, showing superb form during his time at Fiorentina, signs of top fitness this season suggest a potential improvement in his goal return.

Moggi, impressed with Vlahovic’s performance against Inter Milan, believes that the Serbian striker could play a vital role in helping Juventus compete for the league title in the second half of the season.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Is Vlahovic’s match against Inter the Serbian’s best since he was at Juventus, as Allegri said? It could be the best of this year. Since he has been at Juventus, however, he has played better matches. It seems to me a player recovered and this is good news.

“If in February and March, Juventus will remain attached to Inter in the Scudetto key, the Serbian can be a weapon in favor, which could stand out in a phase of the season where Inter can suffer the difficulties of the Champions League. Juventus, on the other hand, will only play one match a week and will have to be paid attention to in the event .”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is a very talented goalscorer, and we know this; we just have to find a way to get the best from the Serbian, and he will be unstoppable.