Moggi warns Juventus from on-form Villarreal

Last weekend, Juventus struggled for form and goals against their crosstown rivals Torino.

Despite taking the lead early on thanks to Matthijs de Ligt’s header, the Bianconeri couldn’t hold on, allowing the Granata to snatch a draw following Andrea Belotti’s second half equalizer.

In contrast, Villarreal enjoyed themselves in the weekend, with a 4-1 victory away to Granada.

The Yellow Submarines have been on song as of late. In their previous three matches, they have beaten Real Betis and Mallorca, while holding La Liga leaders Real Madrid to a stalemate.

Therefore, former Juventus sporting director Luciano Moggi warned Max Allegri’s men from the danger posed by their European opponents.

The Bianconeri will take on Villarreal on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

The 84-year-old believes that Juventus must improve following their disappointing performance in the derby, otherwise, they risk a defeat in Spain.

“If Juve had continued to play as they had started in the derby they would have beaten Toro, who entered the field shy and almost respectful,” said the Moggi in his column for Libero (via JuventusNews24).

“Tonight in the Champions League in Spain, we hope to see a less messy Juventus, and a more solid version, because they will have to compete against a Villarreal side that is currently in top form.”