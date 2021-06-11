Moggi: “With Ronaldo around, Juventus will never play as a team”

Between the nineties and the early noughties, Luciano Moggi was The man in charge at Juventus. The former director led the clubs towards some great achievements – including a Champions League trophy in 1996 – but his reputation was later tarnished by the Calciopoli scandal.

The 83-year-old has been banned from football since 2006, but a section of the Bianconeri supporters would always defend his case, and listen closely to the advices that he offers to the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Juventus has thus far been a great source of debate. Some would point out to the great amount of goals that he scored during his first three seasons in Turin, but others claim that his arrival made the team regress in general.

As for Moggi, he doesn’t seem to disagree with neither notion, whilst describing the Portuguese’s effect on the club.

The Siena native spoke to Il Sogno nel Cuore via TuttoJuve, and explained how Juventus can’t play like a team as long as CR7 remains at the club.

“Is Massimiliano Allegri a safe option for Juventus? Yes, he knows the environment well,” said Moggi on the returning Juventus manager.

“As long as there is Cristiano, who resolves the matches alone, however, the team will always play for him. With Ronaldo around, Juventus will never play as a team.”

It remains to be seen whether the former Real Madrid man will remain at the club until the expiry of his contract in 2022, or if the two parties will opt for a divorce this summer.