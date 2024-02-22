Former Juventus midfielder Momo Sissoko has expressed confidence in the Bianconeri’s ability to recover from their recent dip in form. Juventus has gone without a win in their last four games leading up to their upcoming match against Frosinone in three days.

In the preceding weeks, Juventus, initially leading the league standings, had aspirations of overtaking Inter Milan and securing the top spot. However, their current poor run has jeopardised those aspirations, with the team now facing the possibility of finishing the season in the fourth spot rather than contending for the league title.

Juventus currently clings to the second spot, with AC Milan trailing by just two points. The team is at risk of losing that position if they falter in their next game and Milan secures a victory.

Amidst concerns from fans, Sissoko believes that Juventus has the potential to overcome this slump and regain their winning form. The team faces the challenge of arresting this decline as quickly as possible to secure a stronger position in the league standings.

He told Tuttojuve:

“It’s a difficult moment that can happen in football, perhaps the defeat against Inter is the real start of everything. Against Frosinone it will be an important opportunity to start again, for now the team will have to defend second place from the onslaught of Milan. It would be very important to return to the Champions League, the players will do everything to achieve this objective.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a few tough games in the past, but now is the time for us to get back to form, and we must defeat Frosinone in our next match.