Moise Kean is set to end his spell at Juventus as he edges closer to a move to Fiorentina.

The striker failed to score for Juventus last season, and a move to Atletico Madrid in January fell through.

Since returning to Juve from Everton, Kean has been frustrated and is not in Thiago Motta’s plans.

Fiorentina wanted to sign him in January, and their new manager, Raffaele Palladino, also wanted to bring him to Monza.

Talks have progressed quickly in the last few days, and it looks like Kean will soon be moving to Florence.

To facilitate the move, Kean had to lower his salary expectations compared to what he currently earns at Juventus.

According to a report on Calciomercato, he has accepted a smaller salary of around 2.5 million euros per season to push through the transfer.

The striker is keen on a new start and believes he will regain his form playing under Palladino at Fiorentina.

Juve FC Says

Kean is one of the players we need to offload, and we are lucky to see a team that wants to take a chance on him despite his lack of goals in the last campaign.