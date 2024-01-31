Moise Kean has returned to Turin after his proposed move to Atletico Madrid fell through due to an injury concern.

The striker had been willing to agree to a deal with the La Liga club as he was not getting sufficient playing time at Juventus. Recognising the need for Kean to secure more game time in the second half of the season, Juventus had initially consented to send him to Atletico.

Kean has been absent from the Juventus team for an extended period, seemingly being sidelined by Kenan Yildiz. However, it has been revealed that he is injured, a condition Atletico Madrid discovered during the medical examination. Considering the extent of the injury and the waiting time for him to regain fitness, Atletico decided against signing him, as reported by Calciomercato.

Juve FC Says

Kean will feel very unlucky that this transfer has broken down because he badly wanted to leave Juventus.

The attacker has had a bad season and needs to leave the Allianz Stadium to show what he can do.

If he stays in Turin, he will hardly play because we are at an important stage of the season, and he is not better than the players above him on the pecking order.