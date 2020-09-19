Moise Kean closely linked with Juve return

Reports from Italy suggest that Juventus are in talks to bring back Moise Kean to Turin, following his transfer to Everton last summer.

The Bianconeri youth product made a €27.5 million switch to the Premier League last summer but has struggled to settle, despite making 33 appearances in the 2019/20 campaign.

Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti reports (see below) that alongside signing Edin Dzeko, Juve want to bring Kean back on loan for the upcoming campaign, however Everton would prefer to sell him outright, or include an obligation to sign him at the end of his loan spell.

Giornata di contatti sul fronte #Kean, che la #Juve vorrebbe prendere oltre a #Dzeko. I bianconeri premono per il prestito e hanno il gradimento totale del giocatore. L’#Everton, al momento, vorrebbe cessione a titolo definitivo o obbligo di riscatto. Si tratta 💎🇮🇹 @GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) September 18, 2020

La Gazzetta dello Sport also report (Gazzetta dello Sport, Saturday 19 September, page 18) today that Kean’s agent Mino Raiola was in Turin yesterday to speak with Juve management over a move for his client.

According to the report, talks are advancing and Juventus have a full agreement with Kean over personal terms.