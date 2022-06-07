Moise Kean could head to Spain in the latest transfer twist

Moise Kean could head to Spain in exchange for Alvaro Morata, according to new reports.

Morata has spent the last two seasons on loan at Juve and he has developed into one of the club’s key players.

The striker helped Max Allegri’s men to secure a top-four spot in the last campaign and the Juve gaffer wants to keep him on the team.

The Bianconeri can make his transfer permanent for 35m euros, but they think that fee is too expensive and have been trying to negotiate it down.

Atletico de Madrid remains keen to make the most money from his sale and Gianluca Di Marzio is now reporting that both clubs could make the deal happen by swapping players.

The report claims Kean has been offered to the Spaniards in exchange for Morata, but Diego Simeone hasn’t responded to the offer yet.

Juve FC Says

Kean has been poor since he returned to Juve on loan from Everton and Morata is a much more accomplished forward when compared to the Azzurri star.

Juve will certainly get the better player if we swap him for Morata, but this transfer is trickier than we can see.

Atletico will also evaluate Kean and they will only agree to the offer if he suits their style of play.