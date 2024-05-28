Alvaro Morata could start a third spell as a Juventus player next season, as rumors about his return persist.

Juve has had the Spanish striker on their books twice before, and he is a player the club’s supporters simply cannot get enough of.

The Bianconeri are looking to improve their squad to simplify winning trophies for their next manager.

This will largely involve keeping only good players and signing new ones who can contribute immediately.

Morata remains one of Europe’s most experienced strikers, and he might fit well into the system of the incoming Thiago Motta.

Juve’s door is always open for Morata to return, and a report on Il Bianconero reveals they might swap strikers with Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish side wanted to sign Moise Kean on loan in the last transfer window, but the move broke down because he was injured.

The report claims if Atletico still wants the Azzurri star, Juve will propose a swap deal that will bring Morata back to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Morata is one of the players we have enjoyed working with, and his return to the Allianz Stadium could be great for us as a club.

However, our next manager should be allowed to make that decision and choose the players he needs.