In the game against AC Milan, Moise Kean and Federico Chiesa formed an attacking partnership for Juventus, and their combined efforts played a significant role in securing the victory on penalties against their rivals.

As the new season approaches, Kean is determined to have a successful campaign, and a crucial factor in his performance could be the player who partners him in the attack. Manager Max Allegri appears keen on continuing with the 3-5-2 formation, which was also used in the match against Milan, showcasing varying degrees of success.

Following the game, Kean shared his thoughts on playing alongside his Italy national teammate, Chiesa. Their familiarity with each other on the international stage might potentially boost their understanding and chemistry on the field for Juventus.

Kean also mentioned his acquaintance with Timothy Weah, a player he has known since their time together at the U15 level. Such connections and understanding between players can contribute to a more cohesive and effective attacking unit for Juventus in the upcoming season.

Kean said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Weah and I met in the Under 15s and from there a friendship was born. He can give us a big hand. Our goals must always be big. Chiesa has returned from a long injury, he can give us a big hand. I don’t I have preferences regarding the form, but I get along very well with Fede, we create many goal chances.”

Juve FC Says

We have one of the best squads in Serie A, but the partnership between the players on the pitch will bring success.

Kean has not scored enough goals since he returned to the club and would hope that changes in this campaign.

We also hope to see the best of Chiesa again and Weah seems like a player who will have no problems doing well at the club.