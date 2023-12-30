Moise Kean and Max Allegri have worked together most of the player’s professional career.

The gaffer handed the striker his debut, and he has continued to make good progress as a footballer in the Juve team.

Allegri has so many strikers in his squad, with most doing better than Kean when they play.

However, the gaffer continues to hand chances to the Azzurri star and Kean is grateful.

He has had spells at Everton and PSG, but Juve will remain his home and he jumped at the chance to return to the club after two seasons away.

Allegri is not famous for being a man-manager, but the gaffer has a good relationship with his players and there is hardly an individual who has worked with him that has something bad to say about the gaffer.

Kean and Allegri have shared good and bad times and the striker said he is like a father figure to him.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“He made me realise when I was doing something stupid and when I was doing well. He has been like a sporting father. Sometimes we still argue, but at the end of the day we care about each other, even if we don’t say it.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been good to Kean, which is the reason the striker remains at the club even though he has been underwhelming since he returned to Turin.