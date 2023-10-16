Juventus striker Moise Kean made his return to the Italian national team on Saturday, starting in the 4-0 win over Malta at the San Nicola Stadium in Bari.

The Azzurri collected a routine win over the European minnows in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. They remain second in their group and are now preparing for Tuesday’s clash against England at Wembley.

Kean played at the left side of an attacking trident, alongside Domenico Berardi and Giacomo Raspadori.

Although the Bianconeri star didn’t score, Luciano Spalletti praised him for his hard-working performance.

The striker returned the favor, waxing lyrical about the former Napoli coach and his exciting brand of football.

The 23-year-old says he’s enjoying playing under the guidance of the Italy manager who adopts an attacking approach.

“The coach took a big step towards me, he helped me understand how to move on the pitch. Now it’s up to me to repay his trust,” said the former Everton man in his interview with Rai via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“With Spalletti, we play a very offensive football, which is something I like. Against Malta, he asked me to attack the spaces a lot and receive the ball.

“I can feel my teammates’ trust. We have a good group that is making me feel important.”

Kean also admitted making mistakes in the past, but he believes that he has already learned from them and moved on.

“Now it’s time for me to take some responsibility. When you’re young, you make mistakes.

“I’ve understood the mistakes I made, now it’s up to me to prove on and off the pitch that you can still count on me, and that when the coach calls me, I’ll always be ready.”