Moise Kean expected to lead Juventus attack against Arsenal

Juventus will face Arsenal in a friendly game tonight as they begin to prepare for the return of football in the new year.

The Bianconeri returned to training at the start of this month and have been working on getting match fit, and one way to make that happen is through playing friendly games.

They face Premier League leaders Arsenal in London this evening and will be keen to ensure they do not lose the game.

However, the most crucial thing will be to give as many first-team players as possible chances to get minutes in their legs.

Several senior Bianconeri stars are still unavailable, and a report on Il Bianconero reveals Moise Kean will lead the line for them.

The striker was in stunning form before the World Cup break, and they expect him to still be that good when club football returns next year.

Juve FC Says

Kean is having a very good season, and it is essential that he keeps playing for us so he will stay in form.

Arsenal will be very tough opponents, so if he scores against them, his confidence will be boosted, making him stay prepared for the return of competitive action.