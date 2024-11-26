Moise Kean’s career has taken an unexpected turn since leaving Juventus for Fiorentina in the summer. After a disappointing season at Juventus, where he failed to score a single goal, the striker was offloaded as part of a broader team overhaul under new manager Thiago Motta. At the time, it seemed like the right decision, given Kean’s struggles in front of goal. However, his resurgence at Fiorentina has turned out to be one of the surprises of Serie A this season, as he is now among the top scorers and could be in the running for the Serie A Golden Boot.

Kean’s first stint at Juventus, after progressing through the club’s youth ranks, was filled with promise. He had a solid initial impact, but his second spell with the Bianconeri was marred by inconsistency and a lack of production. His inability to score during the entirety of last season raised questions about his place at the club. With Juventus needing to strengthen their attacking options, the decision to sell him in favour of fresh faces seemed to be the right one.

Reflecting on his poor form last season, Kean explained the difficulties he faced, attributing much of his struggles to injuries. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he said: “Last year, I had a lot of injuries, it wasn’t the best. When you go through bad times, you can’t keep your head down, but you have to stay positive. This summer, I promised myself that I would return to a certain level.”

Kean’s strong form at Fiorentina has been a revelation, as he looks to fulfil the promise that once made him a highly regarded talent. Most Serie A fans are now questioning how Juventus let him go, considering how well he is playing. His comeback serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of football and the importance of finding the right environment for a player to flourish. Despite his success now, Juventus made the difficult decision to part ways with Kean, given his poor performance last season, and so far, it seems to have been the correct one. Nonetheless, his resurgence is a testament to his resilience and potential.