Juventus striker Moise Kean will officially be unveiled as a new Fiorentina player in the next few hours.

The 24-year-old arrived in Florence on Sunday afternoon, and is currently undergoing his routine medical tests.

The Italian is a Juventus youth product who enjoyed his big breakthrough in 2019, which prompted a big money transfer to Everton the following summer.

Two years later, the Bianconeri brought back the striker on the summer transfer session’s deadline day following Cristiano Ronaldo’s surprising return to Manchester United.

However, the attacker never truly managed to recapture the magic of his first stint in Turin. For instance, he failed to score a single goal last season, although he came extremely close on several occasions.

Following Thiago Motta’s appointment as Juventus manager, it became instantly clear that Kean has no place in the club’s new project.

Therefore, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli was quick to find him a new home in the shape of Fiorentina.

According to Calciomercato, Kean will complete a permanent move to the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

The Viola will splash 13 million euros for the player whose contract with Juventus was set to expire next season.

The Bianconeri should also pocket an extra 2M in easily achievable bonuses.

Juventus had already tried to sell Kean in January, but his move to Atletico Madrid faltered in the eleventh hour due to a failed medical.

The Italy international was injured at the time, but he should be fit enough to pass his Fiorentina medical today.